Sindh CM angry over lethargy of bureaucracy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah looked angry at a meeting Wednesday over the lethargic attitude of bureaucracy and asked them to set themselves right or he will be forced to send them home. Everything must be attended to properly, and speedily, so that the objective set by him to serve the people could be achieved without loss of time, he made it clear to officers at a meeting of officers from Health Department at the chief minister’s house.

He will not accept delays in achieving the objective. In angry tone, he told them that “for God’s sake, do your work,” adding that “I do not want delays in governmental tasks and duties. Perform your duties so that we can serve the public.” Recalling that that how five schemes were completed in a single day after he had expressed displeasure. Murad stated that this was evidence that timely work could be done by the bureaucracy if the task is taken seriously. Murad made it clear to participants of the meeting that he wanted to fulfill the promises he had made to the masses. “I am accountable to the people.

I consider delays in tasks as a conspiracy against the public,” said Murad. “If your intentions are sincere, then only can the work get done,” he added. Murad Ali Shah said that he did not want to be bothered with talk of how designing and engineering tasks are performed. “I know fully well that high quality work can be completed within the deadlines allotted to you,” he said. Murad said that he was not satisfied with the performance of the Building Department as well as the Works & Services Department.

In order to gauge the performance of the project, the Chief Minister took the contact number of every engineer himself. The Sindh Chief Minister also expressed disapproval at the lack of hygiene and cleanliness in hospitals.

“I will undertake a surprise visit to the hospitals,” he said. “I will have the administration of the hospital, which fails to maintain proper standards of hygiene, clean it,” he said.

Murad said that it was the duty of the hospital administration to ensure that cleanliness and hygiene be maintained.

“I do not want to hear complaints that medicines are not available at hospitals,” he said.