Sindh CM to address Gov’s reservations against NAB bill

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that Pakistan People’s Party leaders would address the reservations of Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair in the Sindh Assembly on a bill concerning the authority of the National Accountability Bureau.

He was addressing a press conference along with other party members, at the occasion of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Naz Baloch’s joining of the PPP.

The bill in question seeks to repeal the applicability of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in the province.

He said that former military ruler and president Pervez Musharraf had enforced the NAB’s law during 1999’s emergency.

“The 17th Amendment gave safeguard to this law,” he said, adding that the governor has the authority to take back the law.

“Despite being the governor his interest is not in line with that of Sindh,” said Murad. Sindh Governor Zubair refused on Friday to approve the bill, according to Governor House sources. The governor sent the notification back along with an objection note to CM Sindh.

Regarding his concerns, Zubair said that repealing NAO is against public interest, adding “it is our responsibility to ensure the elimination of corruption.”

On July 3, the Sindh Assembly had passed the ‘anti-National Accountability Bureau bill’, which was tabled by the provincial government.