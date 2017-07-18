Sindh Civil Secretariat employees to receive 20pc SCS allowance

Staff Reporter

Sindh Finance Department on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has allowed 20 percent Sindh Civil Secretariat Allowance to the Sindh Civil Secretariat employees from July 1,2017.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the allowance will not be admissible to the following categories:

(a) Those Sindh Civil Secretariat officers/ officials who are drawing handsome allowances like Special Incentive Allowance, Project Allowance and Governor’s/ Chief Minister’s Secretariat/ House Allowance etc.

(b) The officers/officials of Sindh Civil secretariat Departments, on deputation or posted by transfer outside the Sindh Secretariat including Attached Departments, sub-ordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies.

(c) Sindh Civil Secretariat officers/ officials during extra ordinary leave, study leave, long leave for 120 days or more, training abroad.

(d) The officers (belonging to Judiciary) deputed in the Law Department or any other department in the Sindh Civil Secretariat who are in receipt of Judicial Allowance.