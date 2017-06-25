Sindh cities face decaying and obsolete water supply system

Observer Report

Cities in Sindh, the second most populated city of Pakistan, are facing a decaying and obsolete water supply system, that has begun to worry citizens and authorities both about health and hygiene situation in the southern territory/

A report cited that urban population was thickest in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkas, Nawabshah, Umerkot and Larkana, where such systems are either dysfunctional or have become obsolete due principally to lack of maintenance.

The report said that issues faced in respect to water supply include irregular frequency, declining institutional capacities of municipalities and line departments (to manage and maintain the systems), poor quality (mixed with Arsenic and other impurities), lack of awareness to recognize water as a service with a cost factor associated with it, poor recovery of water bills, stress on the existing sources of water and swift changes in the institutional arrangements.

Sindh Sanitation Strategy, prepared by the Government of Sindh informs that 49 percent households have access to safe excreta disposal facilities. The situation analysis, done during the preparation of the strategy, highlights many issues.

Unplanned development of settlements and houses therein, absence of scientifically prepared master plans, encroachments on sewers and drains, poor sitting of market places, uneven street levels, defective construction practices, absence of public toilets, absence of waste water treatment facilities, poor status of solid waste management.