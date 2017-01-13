Sindh census from March 15

Karachi

The 6th census, which will be held in two phases in Sindh, will commence in the province from March 15. Talking to APP here Thursday, focal person for Sindh Niaz Ali Abbasi said in the first phase from March 15 to April 15, the exercise would be taken up in the three divisions, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

The house listing would be conducted from March 15 to 17 and enumeration from March 18 to April 14, he added. Niaz Abbasi said the enumerators would be from the departments of Local Government, Education, Health and Revenue.

There would be one enumerator for every block that would consist of 200 to 250 houses. Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of the head of the family would be a must, he added.

He said enumerators would trained by trainers from Islamabad. Niaz Abbasi said the second phase of the census in the province would be carried out from April 25 to May 25 in the remaining three divisions of Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

He said Census Coordination Committees had been formed which would be headed by commissioners at division level, deputy commissioners at district level and assistant commissioners at Taluka level.

The distribution of the census material would start in February and would be completed before March 15, he added.—APP