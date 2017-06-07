Sindh budget — some positive steps

SINDH Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Minister, on Monday presented budget of Rs 1.043 trillion for the fiscal year 2017-18, envisaging some positive measures for the uplift of social sector especially education as well as steps towards bringing agriculture sector into the tax net.

Taking a review of the budgetary proposals, one observes that Sindh government has very rightly tried to give top most priority to education sector by enhancing its allocation by 24 percent from the current Rs 163b to Rs 202b. We hope that the allocation will be used judiciously for uplift and improvement of the standard of education in the province especially neglected areas. Allocation for health sector has also been enhanced to Rs 100.32b from Rs 79.88b. Though the government has to take its fiscal space into account before making allocations but we understand that this major sector deserves more allocations so that the poor lot could also get better medical and healthcare facilities. Anyway one of the most important steps the provincial government has proposed is in the field of agriculture as it has set the target of collecting Rs 1b in taxes from the sector, which currently stands at Rs 393m. We understand if provincial government achieves the target and succeeds in collecting tax from the landlords; it will be a great step for others to follow to bring the affluent class into tax net. And while proving true to his track record of being employee friendly, PPP government also announced fifteen percent increase in salaries as against ten percent announced by federal and Punjab governments. Despite financial constraints, the PPP government has always shown big heart for employees in previous budgets also and we expect that the PML-N government, which stands in better financial position at the centre and Punjab, show the same large heart. As it was the last budget of Sindh government, we also hope the positive proposals will be implemented in letter and in spirit and development projects will be executed with pace and transparency so the party could stand a better chance in next general poll.

