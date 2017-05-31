Sindh asks centre to resolve power outage issue

Staff reporter

Sindh Information, Labour & Mass Transit Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing the press conference, has the Federal Government to rescue the people of Sindh asks from power outages.

He said the federal Government had made many promises but not a single promise was fulfilled.

He said “we had protested over the issue even on roads in hot season and recorded our protest. We have stood against the K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO to seek relief of the people.

The Minister Information said that seven projects of power sector have been completed but on the basis of tariff they were closed, at present four more power projects with 80 to 95% are being completed but due to issue of tariff, which will not be launched, the issue of tariff had not been in Punjab but the issue prevails in Sindh which totally in discrimination and unfairness.

The Minister Information said that Chairman PPP and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah will jointly inaugurate the 100 MW gas power plant at Nooriabad on Wednesday. This project will keep easing power deficit in Karachi.