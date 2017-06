Staff Reporter

The Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh (ACE) has decided to establish its own Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to improve the performance of Anti Corruption Sindh.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh Ghulam Qadir Thebo at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday, said a statement.

The meeting also decided to establish a training academy for the officials of ACE Sindh.