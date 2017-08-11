Sincerity to cause of Islamic banking led Meezan Bank to success

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Speaking at the meeting of Shariah Supervisory Board of Meezan Bank whih met the Bank’s Board of Directors for Shariah training session of the Bank’s Board of Directors at Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom, Korangi, Karachi. The meeting was attended by Justice (Retd) Muhammad Taqi Usmani – Chairman of the Bank’s Shariah Supervisory Board and Sheikh Esam Mohamed Ishaq – Member Shariah Supervisory Board.

Mr. Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees – Chairman, Meezan Bank and Mr. Faisal A.A.A. Al-Nassar – Vice Chairman, Meezan Bank were also present at the meeting along with the Bank’s President & CEO Mr. Irfan Siddiqui and Deputy CEO, Mr. Ariful Islam.

During the Shariah training session, Sheikh Esam Mohamed Ishaq spoke to the Board about the philosophy behind various aspects of Islamic finance. He also updated the Board members about the growth and developments in this field as well as the issues being faced by Islamic banking in today’s world.

In his meeting with the Board of Directors, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani spoke highly about Meezan Bank and appreciated the Directors for their contribution in making Meezan Bank a success story. He also admired the commitment of the Bank’s management towards the cause of Islamic banking and emphasized that sincerity towards the cause of Islamic banking was an important factor in the Bank’s success.

Mr. Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees – Chairman of the Board thanked Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani for his valuable guidance and continued support to the Bank. He also reiterated the Board’s commitment towards Meezan Bank as well as towards the success of Islamic Banking in Pakistan.