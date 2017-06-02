Sima Kamil assumes responsibility of CEO/ President UBL

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sima Kamil has assumed the role of President & CEO UBL on Thursday. UBL’s Board of Directors has expressed its good wishes for Sima Kamil and has welcomed her to the UBL family.

She joined UBL as Deputy CEO on 28 March 2017. During this transition period, she has become well acquainted with all business, support and control functions of the Bank. Sima has met a cross-section of UBL’s customers and stakeholders across Pakistan and assured them of UBL’s continuous support on the back of UBL’s vast product suite and ever-improving customer service.

Upon assuming her new role, Sima Kamil said, “UBL was rightly judged Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016 and even more than this, UBL today is a force to be reckoned with in the banking industry. It stands as a financial giant in Pakistan that has continuously demonstrated a strong and robust track-record, a true embodiment of its progressive and innovative spirit”.

Sima started her career at American Express Bank and went on to work at ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered.