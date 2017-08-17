Sikhs hold rally near UN to demand independence for Indian Punjab

New York

Hundreds of Sikh activists from North America staged a rally in front of the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday — India’s Independence Day — to demand independence for the Indian Punjab.

The demonstrators, who gathered in the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, raised anti-India slogans. They carried placard, saying “Free Punjab – End Indian Occupation” and “Referendum 2020” converged at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, UN Headquarters and raised a “Khalistan” Flag.

Speakers at the rally urged the United Nations to support that they called Punjab Independence Referendum to secede from India to create a separate Sikh homeland, Khalistan. In 2020, Sikh organizations have announced plans to hold an unofficial, non-binding referendum in which the community will be asked to give their opinion on the question of right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh activists met with Ms. Li Fung, Human Rights Officer with the office of UN’s Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights, and submitted a report, entitled, “A Case For Punjab Referendum 2020 – Sikhs’ Right to Self-Determination – Why and How?”, according to a press release issued by Sikhs for Justice, an advocacy group.

“We urge the United Nations, the principle body to protect and promote of rights of all people, to support Sikhs right to self-determination; secession of Sikh homeland-Punjab from India; and creation of independent sovereign country Khalistan”.

“Referendum is a UN approved and a peaceful mode for actualizing a people’s right to self determination and today we urged the Secretary General to support the Sikh community in its endeavors”, Pannun added.

Tuesday’s Azad Punjab Rally was pioneered by Gurdawara Sikh Cultural Society of Richmond Hill along with management committees of tri-state Gurdawaras; East Coast Sikh Coordination Committee; Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar (USA); Sikh Youth of America; Sikhs For Justice (SFJ); Doaba Sikh Association; Khalistan Affair Center, Washington D.C.; The Sikh Center of New York Inc., Flushing, NY; American Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee; Gurudwara Singh Sabha Carteret, New Jersey; Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Glen Rock, New Jersey; Gurudawara Dashmesh Darbar, Carteret New Jersey; Sikh Gurudwara, Pine Hill, New Jersey; Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar, Burlington, New Jersey; and Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Fairfax, Virginia.—APP