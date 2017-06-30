Sikhs, Hindus enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq has said that Sikh and Hindu communities living in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in connection with the 178th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, here on Thursday.

He said that development work on gurdwaras and temples was being carried out on regular basis.

He said that the Sikh-Muslim friendship would never end. Pardhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala, Hindu leader Dr Munawar Chand and others also spoke on the occasion.

They strongly condemned the Indian government for not allowing Sikhs to visit Pakistan. They raised slogans of ‘Sikh-Muslim friendship Zindabad’ and also staged a protest demonstration against the Indian government.