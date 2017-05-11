Sikhs ask India to have talks on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) while expressing concern over the human rights situation in the territory has urged India to start dialogue process with the different stakeholders to find a solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, in a statement in Srinagar said that dialogue alone could resolve the Kashmir dispute and denial to talks would not lead to any solution. He said, people living in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh divisions have peculiar problems and same can be addressed only when parleys are held with the concerned stakeholders. There are many groups in the territory and India should start talking to the representatives of these groups, the statement added. Meanwhile, reports said that pro-India National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi—KMS