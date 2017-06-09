Sikh yatrees arrive

As many as 14 Indian Sikh Yatrees arrived here on Thursday through Wagha Border to observe the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee.

Additional Secretary Shrines of Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Tariq Khan Wazir, Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and and others received them warmly at the Wahga Border, said a press release.

Soon after arrival, the Sikh pilgrims left for Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabad. They will stay there for two days and perform their religious rituals.

Later on, the yatrees will go to Gurdwara Janum Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on June 10, where they will stay for three days.—APP

Related