Sikh pilgrims stopped by India at border

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

More than 150 Sikhs issued visas by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have been stopped by Indian authorities at Attari-Wagah Border, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The High Commission issued 300 visas to Sikh Yatrees to visit Pakistan for observing the religious occasion of Ranjeet Singh’s death anniversary. However, more then 150 Sikhs are waiting at Attari station since Wednesday morning. Indian authorities have not allowed them to cross the border despite a special train arranged by Pakistan.