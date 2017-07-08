Sikh community stages protest against India

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), along with Sikh community across the country, staged a peaceful protest against Indian government for not giving permission yatrees to visit Pakistan. Hindu, Christian and members of Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen and a large number of people participated in the demonstration held outside the Lahore Press Club on Friday.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh strongly condemned the Indian government for not allowing Sikhs to visit Pakistan on the occasion of martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Gee and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

He said that the Indian government had violated the charter of United Nation. He called upon the world community to take notice of the injustice meted out to the Sikh community by the Indian authorities.

Sardar Bishon Singh, Sardar Sahib Singh, Pandat Baghut Lal Khokhar, Hindu leader Dr Manohar Chand, Bishop Shahid Meraj and a large number of women and children of Sikh community raised slogan against religious terrorism of Indian government.