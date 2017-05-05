Significant decline in chickenpox in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Significant decline has been observed in spread of chickenpox disease in Faisalabad and other affected districts as no new case has been reported in the said areas.

The district administration and the officers of Health Department are taking effective measures for controlling the disease and treatment of the patient.

Intense awareness campaign is continued in the districts and vaccination of close contacts of the patients is also being carried out.

It was informed in a follow-up video linked meeting chaired by the Punjab Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq to review the situation of chickenpox in Punjab, here today.

Special Secretary P&S Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Medical Director Children Hospital Lahore Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Addl. Secretary (Technical) Family Health Dr. Asim Altaf, Addl.

Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare Dr. Salman Shahid, Director CDC Dr. Bashir Ahmad and CEO Health Lahore Dr. Saeed Ghuman attended the meeting while the CEOs Health of other districts participated through video link.