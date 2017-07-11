Significance of Qatari letter

All of a sudden Qatari Prince ‘s letters have become important for the PML (N)’s cause. Though the Supreme Court has already rejected the letter being hearsay. Hearsay evidence has no legal value at all. PML (N) leaders insist that the letter is their main line of defence. They want JTI to go to Doha and collect evidence from the Prince from his Palace. I do not think this demand is acceptable at all. The production of witness & evidence is the duty of the concerned party.

In reply to the last letter of the JTI the Prince has refused to record his statement by appearing at the Pakistani Embassy in Doha, which should be quite convenient for him. He said he is not subject to jurisdiction & authority of Laws and Courts of Pakistan. He added that he does not want to debate & discuss this issue any more. He stands by his letters.

I think in order to attach any legal value to his earlier letters the Prince must follow the directions of the JTI. It is not the duty of the investigation team to chase for the evidence. When the Prince does not accept the Jurisdiction of the Court then his letters cannot be considered as material evidence in the Panama case.

In any case PML (N) will be the loser if it is depending on this evidence only. It does not provide any clue to the resources used for buying the Mayfair apartments. These letters should be treated as pieces of trash and thrown in the dustbin. W must not set a wrong precedent to accommodate Sharif family. Our national interest is Supreme. Sharifs must stop maligning the JTI. Media must exercise complete restraint on spreading rumours or fabricated stories or taking sides. Do not print misleading stories.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

