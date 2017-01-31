Signature move on Kashmir arrives in Malta

Malta

One million signature drive organized by Kashmir Council EU has arrived in Malta, a small member state of European Union (EU). Purpose of the move on Kashmir is to collect one-million signatures in favour of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, said a pres release issued here on Monday.

A number of the people signed the documents of the signature’s move for expressing their support on Kashmir issue during two-day camp in Malta. The similar camps had already been organized in the different European countries in connection with the “One Million Signature Campaign” in Europe.

The signature campaign was launched in Europe by Kashmir Council EU in the recent years in order to obtain signatures of European people in favour of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion of camp in Malta, Chairman Kashmir Council Mr Ali Raza Syed said, the purpose of the camp is to highlight Indian atrocities against the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). The organizers of the camp called upon European Union (EU) to send a fact finding delegation to Srinagar and probe the facts about brutalities against the Kashmiris.

During the signature drive in Malta, despite of severe rain and bad weather a large number of the people showed their keen interest in the event in order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. Highlighting the last year’s incidents in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), the Chairman Kashmir Council EU said, last year was witness of killings and wounding of a large number of Kashmiris by Indian forces during the peaceful protest specially massive use of pellet guns against the civilians in IHK.—Agencies