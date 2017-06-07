Islamabad Expressway has practically accomplished its objective of being a flag free hallway. Notwithstanding, two spots are as yet a wellspring of open disappointment; one is the activity light close to the Faizabad connect and the other and the most baffling is the PWD Colony, Bahria Town Phase I-VI intersection.
Nothing is occurring at these two bottlenecks that can demonstrate that they are moving towards their goal. This implies open languishing will proceed over quite a while. I might want to ask the movement designing agency to focus on these intersections and see what should be possible promptly to limit people in general dissatisfaction. Perhaps growing the streets a couple of feet on either agree with improvised or brief streets could resolve the everyday bottlenecks, the specialists concerned ought to search for an answer speedily.
MAHNOOR ANWAR
Islamabad
Signal free corridor
