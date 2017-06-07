Signal free corridor

Islamabad Expressway has practically accomplished its objective of being a flag free hallway. Notwithstanding, two spots are as yet a wellspring of open disappointment; one is the activity light close to the Faizabad connect and the other and the most baffling is the PWD Colony, Bahria Town Phase I-VI intersection.

Nothing is occurring at these two bottlenecks that can demonstrate that they are moving towards their goal. This implies open languishing will proceed over quite a while. I might want to ask the movement designing agency to focus on these intersections and see what should be possible promptly to limit people in general dissatisfaction. Perhaps growing the streets a couple of feet on either agree with improvised or brief streets could resolve the everyday bottlenecks, the specialists concerned ought to search for an answer speedily.

MAHNOOR ANWAR

Islamabad

