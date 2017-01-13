Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

Lahore is an ancient city with splendid monuments, historical places, many special cultural features and sights, attractive accommodation and entertainment facilities. In order to revive tourism in the historical city of Lahore, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab introduced the nation’s first tourist double-decker bus service to allow tourists to experience Lahore and view magnificent and historical sites in city. This sightseeing Bus Service is likely to cover two new routes: first route starts from Terminal-I Football Stadium to Wagah Border via Jallo Botanical Gardens and second route to Greater Iqbal Park.

All this is welcoming as the tourists will be surprised to see much more this charming city and its surroundings have to offer. This initiative by the government, led by the Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, will certainly infuse new life into the tourism industry of the province besides generating revenue which consequently will strengthen the economy. Due to the untiring efforts of the government, Punjab in particular and Pakistan as a whole is heading towards peace and stability and that day is not far off when Pakistan will once again become a favourite tourist destination for the tourists around the world.