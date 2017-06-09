Siege and search operations take heavy toll on Uri residents

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the siege and search operations conducted by Indian Army in Uri town of Baramulla district from time to time have made the life of the residents a hell.

Locals told a Srinagar-based English daily Kashmir Reader that since the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in an attack on an army camp in Uri in September 2016, the army had blocked the road that connected several border villages with Uri town, forcing the villagers to walk all the way to the town.

The residents of Zamboorpatan village said that on June 3, a large number of soldiers cordoned off their area and conducted door-to-door searches. “Since that operation, we feel insecure and think twice before going to nearby forests for grazing our cattle,” they said.

The villagers of Gawalta who live along the Line of Control near Kaman post in Uri, said that last week, Indian Army conducted several search operations that disturbed the normal life.

“We cannot move freely in our area from the past one month. Every night we hear firing from the border. We can’t go to our fields which are close to the Line of Control and some of our lands are at the other side of the border fence.—KMS