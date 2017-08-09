Shwartzman shocks Thiem in Montreal first round

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman saved four match points to shock third-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5 on Tuesday in the second round of the ATP Montreal Masters. World number 36 Schwartzman seized the initiative against the seventh-ranked Austrian, who fell at the first hurdle after enjoying a first-round bye.

On the defensive early, Thiem held on to level the match at a set apiece on his fifth set point of the second-set tiebreaker. And the 23-year-old appeared to have gained control when he powered to a 5-2 lead in the third set. But Schwartzman wouldn’t go away, saving two match points on his serve at 3-5, another in the next game and yet another as he served to take the set to 5-5. Schwartzman then broke to serve for the match. He fell behind 0-40, but won the last five points of the match for his first win over a top-10 player and a berth in the third round. Schwartzman’s wasn’t the only great escape of the day. Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov saved four match points en route to a three-set victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva in their first-round encounter. The 18-year-old trailed 4-6 in the second-set tiebreaker but saved all four match points he faced to force a third set. “I don’t remember all of them. Honestly, it’s a little bit of a blur,” Shapovalov said. “I remember one of them, he passed me. I hit a pretty tough volley. It was a pretty long point there. On one of them, I remember I was pretty far back. I went for a backhand down the line, which was pretty good. I wasn’t holding back.

Related