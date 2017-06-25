Shuttle service from Zoo to Safari Park on Eid days

City Reporter

The Lahore Zoo management will launch coaches’ shuttle service from Lahore Zoo to Safari Park to facilitate general public for Eid days. According to the sources on Saturday, deputy director Wildlife and director Lahore Zoo, in a meeting, said that four coasters would transport visitors from one place to another, whereas tickets for the visit of Safari Park would be available at the ticket counter set up at the Lahore Zoo. The Zoo management is expecting a good amount of revenue during Eid days.