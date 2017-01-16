Shutdowns restricted to Fridays only

Srinagar

The resistance camp on Sunday announced the fresh protest calendar restricting the shutdown to Fridays alone. The businessmen have been asked to stage protest demonstrations for an hour on Sundays.

According to a press release, the resistance camp has declared “protest programme for the right to self-determination for the period between January 16 and 31, 2017. On Monday, full-day relaxation has been announced but the “resistance leaders” will hold joint dharna after midday (zuhr) prayers.The Friday (20 January) has been declared as Youme-e-Muzahamat (resistance day) and people have been asked to hold peaceful protests throughout valley. On Saturdays, the shutdown call has been withdrawn but the traders have been asked to hold hour-long sit-in. The other days of the week would be “full relaxation” days.—KR