Shutdown in Pulwama, Sopore, Hajin against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Pulwama, Sopore and Hajin areas against the unabated killings of youth by Indian troops in the territory. All the business establishments are shut in Pulwama town and adjacent areas of the district against the killing of one Omar by troops in Samboora area of the district. Clashes erupted in Pulwama against the killing. The puppet authorities have deployed forces in strength that resorted to aerial firing to quell the protests.

Meanwhile, life remained affected due to a shutdown in Sopore and Hajin areas of north Kashmir on the second consecutive day, today, to mourn the death of three youth killed by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Amargarh areas of Sopore on Saturday morning. All shops and other business establishments are closed while skeletal movement of public transport was witnessed in both the towns.

The martyred youth were identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, Aabid Hamid Mir and Danish Showkat Dar.—KMS