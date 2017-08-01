Shutdown in Pulwama against killing of youth

Character assassination of leaders denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district, today, against the killing of two youth, Shariq Ahmad Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Mir by Indian troops.

The troops had killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tahab area of the district on Sunday. All shops and business establishments were closed while public transport was off the road in Pulwama, Awantipora, Tahab, Tral and adjoining areas. The troops were heavily deployed in these areas to prevent anti-India protests. Train service between Srinagar and Banihal remained suspended for the second day, today, following the killings.

People from various areas continued to throng the residences of Shariq Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad in their native areas to express solidarity with their families.

Indian troops resorted to heavy teargas shelling and use of brute force on civilians protesting against the ongoing cordon and search operation launched by the forces in Keller area of Shopian district, today. The locals immediately after the cordon took to the streets and pelted stones on the troops.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the resistance leadership would take legal action against India’s National Investigation Agency as well as a section of Indian media for character assassination of its leaders and their family members. The statement said that Syed Ali Gilani had called a press conference on Sunday that was not allowed by the authorities. The press conference was meant to make the world aware of the reality of false and baseless allegations framed by NIA and biased Indian media and to expose the wicked agenda of RSS mindset behind this propaganda.

Indian troops harassed students and staff of a school in Srinagar. The school staff told media persons that troops from the nearby army camp barged into the school building with sticks and weapons and harassed the students and misbehaved with the teachers.—KMS