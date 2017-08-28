Shutdown in Pulwama, Bandipora against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district, Sunday, against the killing of three youth by Indian troops following an attack on Police Lines in the district.

All shops and other business establishments were closed while public transport remained off the road in the district.

Three youth were killed after an 18-hour-long battle with Indian troops in the area. Eight forces’ personnel, including four Central Reserve Police Force men and as many policemen, were killed in the attack.

Shutdown was also observed in Hajin area of Bandipora district against the mysterious killing of one 24-year Muzaffar Ahmad Parrey. Locals believe that Parrey whose headless body was recovered from Jhelum River, today, was killed by Indian troops.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of Hurriyat detainees, lodged in different detention centres and jails. He said that the political prisoners were rebuked, intimidated, humiliated and even thrashed by callous jail authorities without any reason. The APHC Chairman reiterated that India could not break the Kashmiris’ resolve and resilience through such arbitrary measures.

Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar in Srinagar said that India and its agencies were intending to change the discourse from right to self-determination demand to special position under the Indian Constitution by making an attempt to abrogate Article 35A. The speakers maintained that India wanted to change the demography of the territory by repealing Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. The seminar titled Understanding Constitutional and Political Dimensions of Article 35A was organized by Kashmir University Teachers Association at Kashmir University. The speakers included noted lawyer, Zafar Shah, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, Prem Shankar Jha, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Professor Gul Wani and Professor Noor Bilal.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Khurshid Andrabi also attended the function.

On the other hand, Delhi-based National Investigation Agency has summoned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Noor Muhammad Kalwal, and two sons of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani for questioning in New Delhi on Monday.

The NIA has arrested seven people including Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal and Peer Safiullah in a fake case registered against them. Besides, Shabbir Ahmad Shah is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate.—KMS