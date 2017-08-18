Shutdown in Pulwama areas to mourn killing of youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama, Kakapora, Pampore and other areas of the south Kashmir, today, to mourn the killing of a youth, Muhammad Ayub Lone. All shops and business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed while traffic was off the road. Ayub Lone was killed by Indian troops during a cordon operation in Banderpora area of the district, yesterday. The puppet authorities again suspended the train service on Srinagar-Banihal track, today. The train service was resumed only yesterday after remaining suspended for four days.—KMS