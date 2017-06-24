Shutdown in Pulwama areas against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in several areas of Pulwama district on Friday to mourn the death of four youth who were killed by Indian troops yesterday.

The troops killed three youth during a siege and search operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

A civilian, Tauseef Ahmad Wani, was martyred in the firing of Indian troops on the demonstrators who were protesting against the operation.

All the shops and business establishments were closed in Pulwama, Kakapora, Awantipora, Tral and other adjacent areas.—KMS