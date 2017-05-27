Shutdown, protests again on Mehbooba’s visit to Kelam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown, marked by anti-India demonstrations, was observed in Kelam area of Kulgam district on the visit of puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti visited Kelam area after more than six months and like her previous visit in December, people observed complete shutdown and staged anti-India protests in the area. She also faced sloganeering from the victims of 2014 devastating flood in the area who asked her to fulfill her promises for their rehabilitation.

Locals told media that Kelam wore a deserted look amid heavy deployment of Indian forces, with shops and other business outlets shut in the area. “Minutes after Mehbooba Mufti left the village, intense stone-pelting took place in the village,” a local said. “Youth attacked the Indian forces with stones and the forces’ personnel retaliated with teargas shells. One youth was arrested by the police during protests,” he said.—KMS