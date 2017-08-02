Shutdown observed in Pulwama against killing of youth

Islamabad

Complete shutdown, in Indian occupied Kashmir, was observed in Pulwama district against the killing of two youth, Shariq Ahmad Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Mir by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops had killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tahab area of the district on Sunday. All shops and business establishments were closed while public transport was off the road in Pulwama, Awantipora, Tahab, Tral and adjoining areas.

The troops were heavily deployed in these areas to prevent anti-India protests.

Train service between Srinagar and Banihal remained suspended for the second day, today, following the killings. People from various areas continued to throng the residences of Shariq Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad in their native areas to express solidarity with their families.

Indian troops resorted to heavy teargas shelling and use of brute force on civilians protesting against the ongoing cordon and search operation.—APP