Shutdown observed in occupied Kashmir against killings

Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, tens of thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of martyred youth, Junaid Mattoo, Nasir Wani and Aadil Mushtaq in the territory, today, amid high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the martyred youth held in Islamabad, Shopian and Pampore areas. Funeral prayers were held multiple times to accommodate the participants. The mourners raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The martyred youth were laid to rest after being shrouded in Pakistani flag.

The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing of youth by Indian troops in Rangreth and Arwani areas. The authorities made heavy deployment of Indian police and troops in all major towns to prevent the protests. Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were suspended while Internet services across the Kashmir Valley were already snapped.

Complete shutdown was observed in the occupied territory against the killings to register protest on the call of the joint resistance leadership. Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in their statements strongly denounced the killing of the youth. They said that after the recent statements of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, the occupational forces were treating occupied Kashmir as a hunting ground and killing whosoever came in their way.

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the so-called Kashmir Assembly when the members from pro-India National Conference and Congress protested over the killing of civilians by Indian forces.

The puppet authorities put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar, today, while continuously confining Syed Ali Gilani to his residence. Indian police arrested many traders and their leaders when they tried to conduct a march towards Civil Secretariat in Srinagar to protest against the proposal of implementing an Indian law, Goods and Services Tax, in the territory. The traders said that implementation of the GST was aimed at eroding the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Geneva, Kashmiri representatives, Ahmed Quraishi, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sardar Amjad Youssef Khan and Hassan Al-Bana, addressing an event held on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council apprised the diplomats and representatives of international rights organizations of the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces. They said that India was at war against the entire population of Kashmir and the occupational forces were even victimizing the students including girls for resenting the Indian occupation.—KMS