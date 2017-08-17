Shutdown observed in Beerwah area against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has said that the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders arrested by New Delhi-based National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate are being subjected to psychological torture in jails and detention centers.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the solitary confinement of the leaders. They said that Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Altaf Shah, Merajud Din Kalwal, Peer Saifullah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan were being subjected to inhuman treatment. The leadership expressed concern over denial of Shabbir Shah’s access to medicines and his lodging with notorious criminals at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The resistance leaders denounced the ill-treatment meted out to Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Masarrat Alam Butt, Moulana Sarjan Barkati and other detainees.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency conducted raids on a dozen of locations in Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara areas.

Indian police arrested Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen and Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, during police raids on their houses in Srinagar.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the continued detention of party leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Ashraf Laya and said that police had unjustifiably detained the ailing leaders. The statement also condemned the arrest of Omar Aadil Dar.

Complete shutdown was observed at Aaripanthan in Beerwah area of Badgam district, today, to mourn the brutal killing of four youth in indiscriminate firing by Indian troops on this day, last year. All shops and other business establishments were closed while public transport was off the roads in the area. The troops had killed Muhammad Ashraf Wani, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Javid Ahmad Najar and Javid Ahmad Sheikh without any provocation a year ago.

Reports received belatedly from Jammu said that Indian independence, yesterday, was observed as black day in major towns of the region to protest against the India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The members of Muslim community boycotted India’s Independence celebrations, and closed their shops in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Doda, Thathri, Gath and Gandoh areas of Jammu region.—KMS