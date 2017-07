Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on July 8 and 9, 2017 from 5:00 A.M to 10:00 A.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV MES-2,Old MES, Saddar Road, KTH and University Town feeders will face inconvenience.