Shutdown, anti-India demos today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by anti-India demonstrations will be held across the Kashmir Valley, today, against the killing of a student, Aadil Ahmed Magray, by Indian troops in Shopian on Tuesday.

Call for the strike and demonstrations has been given by the Joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik. The demonstrations are also aimed at registering protest against the biased reporting of Indian news channels on Kashmir and the raids of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the residences of pro-freedom leaders, activists and businessmen.

“After Friday prayers peaceful protests will be held across the valley against the killing and people from all over south Kashmir will move to the residence of martyr Aadil Ahmed Magray in Shopian to express solidarity with the bereaved family,” the leaders said in a statement.

They said the NIA raids are an attempt to defame the pro-freedom leadership. “Protests will also be held against the recent illegal NIA raids conducted on pro-freedom activists and traders to intimidate and defame leadership, freedom movement and damage the territory’s economy,” they said.

The leaders condemned the use of force against students protesting the killing of their fellow student Aadil Ahmed in various parts of the Valley saying that Indian forces cannot stop the youth from raising their voice against repression.

“The menace of cordon and search operations (CASO) launched by the Indian forces against the people of Kashmir even continued in the holy month of Ramadan, resulting in the killing of scores of young boys and injuring of hundreds so far at the hands of Indian forces,” the leaders said.

They said during one such operation a budding 19-year-old student Aadil Ahmed Magray was shot dead by the forces. Indian forces have not only been given a free hand to kill Kashmiris, but are even encouraged and awarded for their acts of keeping the Kashmiris subjugated, they deplored.

The resistance leaders said that such inhumanity of the Indian state agencies had ceased to shock anymore the Kashmiris who expected no better of them. They said that the grief and pain experienced by the people of Kashmir and the leadership at the killing of our dear and budding young boys like Aadil failed to find expression in words as they were killed mercilessly and with impunity by the Indian forces.

“What is worse is that after committing such crimes the shameless and soulless local quislings back them up by distorting facts and spreading lies through their agencies and blocking facts and information about the incident from reaching people and the outside world by immediately banning internet services and putting other forms of gags in place,” the statement added.—KMS