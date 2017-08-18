Shun politics of agitation

AS Federal Government has started working smoothly after Mian Nawaz Sharif disqualification as Prime Minister of the country, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Allama Tahirul Qadri has again stepped in to start a dharna against killing of its workers by police firing in 2014 at Model Town, Lahore. He is once again back in the business to slow down the tempo of developmental activities that Shahbaz Sharif government is pursuing in the province.

Mian Nawaz Sharif government and PML (N) accepted verdict of the Supreme Court despite reservations just because they listened to the voices of reason that confrontation should be avoided so that the country moves ahead, as it was mindful of the fact that any discontinuity would deprive the masses of hard-earned progress and development achieved during last four years and that too despite leg-pulling from all directions. However, it seems that retrogressive forces are not allowing the system to work and are bent upon undermining all achievements. What is justification for resumption of dharna politics and that too in Punjab except to bring down the government of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, which is a role model for other provinces? No doubt the killing of PAT workers in callous Punjab police action was unjust and regrettable, which must be thoroughly probed and swift action taken against those responsible yet at the same time those who attacked Pak Secretariat, PTV Headquarters during PTI, PAT dharna in 2014 should also be investigated and if found responsible must also be punished accordingly. The language used against opponents in these dharnas also negates decency and therefore becomes a public responsibility of dharna organisers to make sure that proper decorum is observed during speeches against sitting government and other leaders. Constitutional provisions, laws and court orders are meant to protect the rights of every one irrespective of status and public standing. Those who trample court orders and backtrack from commitments must be held accountable without any fear or favour.

