Shujaat’s undemocratic emphasis

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain is widely known to be a seasoned, experienced and shrewd politician who upholds principles and speaks truth. However, what he recently said about Election Commission smacks of shortsightedness and biased opinion. Addressing local bodies’ representatives at his Lahore residence, the veteran politician said he would oppose elections without reform after Panama Papers verdict. But he claimed that in the present Election Commission set-up, majority would take a decision and the Chief Election Commissioner had no role if a majority of members decide in favour of a losing candidate, then the winning candidate will be defeated.

Ch Shujaat in his wisdom made such observations and demands but on the face of it his viewpoint about ECP is not plausible. No one would disagree from him that there should be no general election without electoral reforms as there would again be a chorus of rigging by the losing party, as did PTI after 2013 elections. However, it is strange that on the one hand he is emphasising the need for reforms and on the other hand his party, along with PPP and PTI, stayed away from signing the Elections Bill 2017, which effectively means sabotaging the entire process and that too when the ECP is urging all political parties to expedite adoption of reforms so that these are implemented before next general election. However, leaving aside this issue, one fails to understand why a politician like Ch Shujaat Hussain is against majority decision by the ECP. He is heading a party that believes and struggles for democracy and democracy means respect for the majority and rule of the majority. Poet Philosopher Allama Iqbal said in democracy persons are counted and not weighed but Ch Shujaat wants it other way round. His remarks effectively meant that if majority of members of the ECP take a decision, the CEC should have the power to veto them. Why? Election Commission is composed of members and all members are supposed to be men of integrity but it seems Ch Shujaat has no faith in members other than the CEC. If his criterion is to be implemented then the Speaker should be empowered to undo a legislation passed by a majority!

