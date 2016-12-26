Shujaat favours grand alliance to force early polls

Karachi

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has emphasised the need for a grand alliance of the opposition parties in order to force the PML-N for early elections in 2017.

Talking to media persons at the residence of Junaid Jamshed here Monday, where he offered Fateha with the bereaved family, Shujaat said if the opposition parties did not unite, Mr Nawaz Sharif would complete his five year term.

Replying to question, the PML-Q President however said that had the opposition united with sincerity of purpose in the past, elections could have been forced in 2016. He said a grand alliance of the opposition parties could be formed if intentions are good and the leadership is sincere.

He emphasised the need for electoral reforms otherwise there would be no benefit for elections. Regarding prospects of alliance with PPP, Shujaat who met former President Asif Ali Zardari, the other day, said they did not talk about alliance but cooperation.

To another question regarding threat by Imran Khan that he would launch a protest, Shujaat Hussain said he has not seen the statement. He said the Supreme Court is a respectable top institution of the country and they have full confidence in it.—INP