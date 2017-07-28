Shujaat expresses anger over rape incident

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has expressed great anger and sorrow over incident of order of the Panchayat for rape with 16 years old girl in Multan and condemning it in the strongest possible words has said that the rulers are not free, Chief Justice Lahore High Court can provide quick justice to innocent girl.

Shujat said that the rulers are busy in efforts to save their rule and busy in their last time in collecting money day and night, what interest they can have for oppression and excesses with an innocent student, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as usual is satisfied after taking an ordinary notice, in these circumstances Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah should by taking sou moto notice send the case to Anti-Terrorism Court which should award such punishment to the panchayat in seven days that future generations of oppressors and excessors should also remember.

He has expressed the hope that like the way Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has set a new example by voluntarily announcing his assets, he will be successful before Almighty Allah.