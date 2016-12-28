SHRC seeks report on pellet victims

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Tuesday directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit reports about those blinded during the summer unrest in the valley.

“Taking suo-moto cognizance of a report published in a section of the press, Chairperson SHRC Justice (retd) Bilal Nazki directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the 10 districts of Kashmir to submit a detailed report of all the victims who have sustained eye injuries during the recent disturbances in the valley,” an official spokesman said here.—GK