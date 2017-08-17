Show respect for National Flag

The National Flag is symbolic of one’s respect for the nation. However, there has been a new trend to sell flags, made of paper and plastic, as Independence Day approaches. With a sense of national pride, people buy such flags but the very next day, we find these flags being trampled on roads, in dustbins and elsewhere.

By allowing this to happen, people forget that they are insulting the National Flag of the country. This disrespect towards our national flag must come to an end.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related