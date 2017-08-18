This is in response to Jubel D’Cruz’s letter titled “Show respect for national flag”(August 17). National flags or anthems should definitely be awarded utmost respect; but at the end of the day, the fact also remains that these are nothing but symbols of the nation. The real nation lies in the hearts and human rights of common people. But it gets witnessed that there exist millions who take prompt “offence” whenever the flag or anthem gets “dishonoured”; but remain absolutely mum when human rights of innumerable poor people, vulnerable children, women, minorities and refugees get mercilessly trampled under the marauding feet of vested interests.

Rabindranath Tagore asserted “Never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity”. Not to forget this very person came up with number of patriotic songs including ‘Jana Gana Mana…’(India’s national anthem), reflecting his deep love for the country! But Tagore’s love for the country was not limited to flags or slogans only; but got extended to respect for values, humanity and an earnest yearning for an environment where the mind is without fear and head held high.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

