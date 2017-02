Show cause notices issued to 22 SHOs

Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar has issued show cause notices to 22 Station House Officers (SHOs) over their failure in arresting kite-flying in their respective areas.

Police spokesman said here Sunday that among those who were issued show cause notices include SHO Civil Line Ameer Muhammad, SHO Rail Bazaar Malik Muhammad Ali, SHO Kotwali Malik Shahid, SHO Jhang Bazaar Imran Mannan, SHO Gulberg Iram Raza, SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad Jamshaid Ahmad, SHO Raza Abad Javaid Iqbal, SHO Madina Town Mazhar Irfan, SHO Mansoor Abad Nasir Azeem, SHO Nishatabad Rashid Mehmood, SHO Millat Town Muhammad Afzal Cheema, SHO Sahianwala Muhammad Akram, SHO Chak Jhumra Iftikhar Ahmad, SHO Batala Colony Asim Rasheed, SHO D-Type Colony Mohsan Muneer, SHO Factory Area Abdul Jabbar, SHO Samanabad Naeem Adil, SHO Dijkot Nadeem Anjum, SHO Sadar Farooq Ranjha, SHO Thikriwala Ghulam Fareed and SHO Sandal Bar Shakeel Ahmad.—APP