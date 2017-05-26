Show cause notice issued to channel for spreading hatred against armed forces

Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday issued show cause notices to ARY News for casting aspersions against the Armed Forces of Pakistan in its programmes.

According to a statement, the first show cause is issued with regard to airing of special transmission on Dawn Leaks Report dated May 10, 2017. In the said programme, a person, Arshad Sharif drew a comparison between withdrawal of a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the 1971 tragedy.

Drawing such a comparison is highly objectionable, derogatory and amounts of lowering the morale of Pakistan Army. The tragedy of 1971 is an unfortunate incident in Pakistan’s history as a large number of soldiers and officers laid down their lives while thousands of them were taken captive.

There is no end to sacrifices by the gallant soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army. Even in the ongoing war against terrorism, more than 6,000 security personnel have been killed. —NNI

