Show cause issued to private TV channel

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a show cause notice to ‘ARY News’ on a complaint by senior journalists Abdul Qayyum Saddiqi, Azaz Syed and Ayaz Akbar alleging that while airing the press conference of MNA Ayesha Gulalai on August 1, 2017, ARY News persistently portrayed them as “architects of Ayesha Gulalai’s press conference and her PTI-bashing.”

Abdul Qayyum Saddiqi has further complained that during the coverage, ARY News ridiculed and insulted him and showed his and the other two complainants’ pictures with a misleading inscription. According to him, this act of ARY News amounts to demeaning senior journalists.

The Authority has directed the management of ARY News to reply to the show cause notice within 7 days, i.e. on or before August 15, and explain its position. Moreover Chief Executive Officer of ARY News is also called upon for personal hearing on August 15, 2017.