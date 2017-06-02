Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw attention of concerned authorities to shortage of street light in North Nazimabad. A lot of robbery incidents have happened in area. The pedestrians and two wheeler riders are the easy target of thieves. Robbers often equipped with weapons like pistols grab their victims. There are very less number of street lights on the service roads in North Nazimabad Block 2, 3 & 5. Robbery incidents have taken place in the darker side of the road after 8:00 pm. I am writing this with an earnest hope that the authorities concerned would do something in terms of provision of sufficient street light to avoid robbery incidents from happening. Otherwise too, street light is essential for all whether they are riders or padestrians.

NADIYA RAUF

Karachi

