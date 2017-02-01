Shortage of water in Gwadar

Saraban Turbat

Kech, Balochistan

On the entire earth, water is the most important thing. It is needed by microbes, animals, plants and everyone. The human body is in fact comprised of 75% of water. Water permits blood flow through the vessels to help distribute essential nutrients and minerals throughout the body. It helps our heart, brain, weight, wallet and fatigue issues.

Besides being essential for our bodies to function, water also promotes life in many other ways. Without it, we couldn’t grow crops, keep livestock, wash clothes, cook food or any activity, one can think of. In a nutshell, water is very very important for life but it hurts me to mention that the city of Gwadar, which is itself very important in the context of CPEC, lacks water. On this account, the people of the area suffer a lot. I seek the indulge of concerned authorities towards solving issue