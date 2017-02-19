Shortage of drinking water

Urooj Naqvi

Karachi

Supply of fresh water in our colony (Shadman, North Nazimabad) is insufficient and erratic water is supplied for barely half an hour daily, at times there is no fresh water supply. During rainy season water is muddy and filthy. It is unfit for drinking. Most of households are buying potable water from vendors who charge high (extortionate) rates.

It is our request to the authorities to get an underground tank built in the colony that can store water, do rain water harvesting and ensure proper treatment for filtration of water supplied. I hope that the concerned authorities will take appropriate steps urgently to solve this problem.