Shortage of drinking water

There are millions of people all over the world who don’t have access to water, if they have access that water is unable to be used. About 70% of Earth’s surface covered with water and 3% of it is actually fresh water that is for human consumption. On the entire earth, water is the most important thing, but there is shortage of clean drinking water in Balochistan.

Moreover, Gwadar city has been facing this problem acutely but no remedial measures have been taken yet. People have to walk for miles in search of water and one can imagine the endurance one has to face in the holy month of Ramadan. Sometimes, the poor have to use sea water because they cannot afford to buy clean water. According to the reports 62% of Balochistan is deprived of safe during water and more than 58% of its land is unculativable due to water scarcity.

It is hardly imaginable that why the people of Balochistan are left to suffer. They are deprived of electricity, water, nutritious food, healthcare, education and many more to name them, but water shortage is the main problem because of it no one can survive. While the government is trying to build a world-class port but the city remains deprived of water and electricity. We feel disappointed. The looming water crisis in Gwadar deserves immediate attention of the government

MUNAJ GUL

Via email

